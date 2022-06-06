Washington’s Meggs retires; led Huskies to sole CWS

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington baseball coach Lindsay Meggs announced his retirement Monday after leading the Huskies for 13 years and to their only College World Series appearance. The 59-year-old Meggs won 932 games in 29 years as a head coach. He won 317 games and made three NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons at Washington. “This was a really difficult decision for me and for my family,” Meggs said, “but we have been thinking about... READ MORE

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington baseball coach Lindsay Meggs announced his retirement Monday after leading the Huskies for 13 years and to their only College World Series appearance.

The 59-year-old Meggs won 932 games in 29 years as a head coach. He won 317 games and made three NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons at Washington.

“This was a really difficult decision for me and for my family,” Meggs said, “but we have been thinking about this for a while, and we just feel like now is the right time to retire.”

The Huskies ended the regular season on a 12-game win streak but lost two straight in the Pac-12 Tournament to finish 30-26.

Meggs led the program to NCAA regionals in 2014 and 2016 and then to unprecedented heights in 2018. The Huskies swept through their regional in Conway, South Carolina and won a three-game super regional at Cal State Fullerton to earn their first trip to the CWS, where they went 0-2.

Meggs was instrumental in the development of Husky Ballpark, which opened in 2014, and the construction of an indoor practice and hitting facility.

Meggs coached at Chico State from 1994-2006 and won Division II national titles in 1997 and 1999. He coached Indiana State three seasons before he took the Washington job.

