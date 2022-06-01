Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Denyi Reyes from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk, retroactive to May 31. Received RHP Yaqui Rivera as the player to be named later from the Miami Marlins to complete the LHP Tanner Scott and RHP Cole Sulser trade. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Matt Strahm from the COVID-19 IL. Placed RHP Matt Barnes on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 31. DETROIT... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Denyi Reyes from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk, retroactive to May 31. Received RHP Yaqui Rivera as the player to be named later from the Miami Marlins to complete the LHP Tanner Scott and RHP Cole Sulser trade.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Matt Strahm from the COVID-19 IL. Placed RHP Matt Barnes on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 31.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Joey Wentz (the 27th player) and RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Will Vest from the IL. Transferred RHP Casey Mize from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned LHP Kenny Rosenberg to Salt Lake, retroactive to May 31.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Paul Fry from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Humberto Castellanos on the 15-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated OF Jason Heyward from the COVID-19 IL and RHP Michael Rucker from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Drew Smyly on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Optioned OF Nelson Velazquez to Iowa (IL). Recalled RHP Manuel Rodriruez from Iowa and placed him on the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Chad Smith to serve as the 27th player in a doubleheader.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 31 and 3B Brain Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 28. Recalled RHPs Edward Cabrera and Zach Pop (appointed the 27th player for a doubleheader) and 3B Luke Williams from Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Jason Alexander from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Luke Barker to Nashville. Trnasferred RHP Jake Cousins to the 60-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated CF Roman Quinn for assignment. Placed SS Jean Segura on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Christopher Sanchez and SS Nick Maton from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OFs Stuart Fairchild and Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled LHP Sam Long and INF Jason Vosler from Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Evan Lee from Harrisburg (EL) and INF Luis Garcia from Rochester (IL). Placed SS Alcides Escobar on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Francisco Perez to Rochester.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

INDIANA Fever — Announced F Alanna Smith has cleared waivers.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Kamiah Smalls to a hardship contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Buffalo Bill LB Andre Smith six games for violating league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Cameron Batson.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named David Blackburn director of college scouting, Mark Azevedo assistant director of player personnel, Houegnon Attenoukon area scout, Patrick McDonough northeast area scout, Derrick Yam manager of data and decision science, Jenn Hoffman chief of staff to the general manager, Kevin Domboski associate head athletic trainer, Mark Bienvenu vice president of football video operations and Collin Ferguson director of football video operations.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Drew Jordan.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE David Njoku to a three-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Albert Wilson. Waived RB A.J. Rose Jr. Signed LB Brian Asamoah.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced DL Stephon Tuitt is retiring from the NFL.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OT Charles Cross to a four-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Juwan Green. Waived TE Ryan Izzo.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Named Scott Banda chairman of the board of governors.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Agreed to terms with LW Joona Luoto on a one-year, two-way contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Calle Rosen to a two-year, two-way contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Gannon Larogue to an entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Released G Stefanos Lekkas from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Announced F Arquimides Ordonez was called into the Guatemalan U-20 national team for the Azul y Blanco’s U-20 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches; D Musa Ramathan has been called up to represent the Ugandan senior national team and M Bryan Sánchez has been called up to represent the Ecuador U-20 national team for the U-20 World Cup qualifiers.

LA GALAXY — Announced Ds Julián Araujo (Mexico), Raheem Edwards (Canada), Kelvin Leerdam (Suriname) and Ms Efraín Álvarez (U-21 Mexico) and Rayan Raveloson (Madagascar) were called up by their respective national teams during the international window.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced F Rubio Rubin has been selected for duty by Guatemala in the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League tourney and D Aziz Kayondo has been called to represent the Uganda National Team for its upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced F Ousseni Bouda (Burkina Faso), Ds Francisco Calvo (Costa Rica) and Marcos Lopez (Peru), and M Jamiro Monteiro (Cape Verde) have been called to represent their respective countries in the upcoming FIFA international matches in June.

COLLEGE

FERRUM — Named Benton Heck assistant sports information director.

NEW MEXICO — Named Geno Ramsey director of recruiting for football.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced that Samantha Masur was promoted to assistant women’s soccer coach.

