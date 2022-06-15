Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Jonathan Arauz off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Designated LHP Zac Lowther for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Vince Velasquez from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Kyle Crick on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 14.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF/OF J.J. Matijevic from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed INF Jeremy Pena on the 10-day IL. Claimed OF Dillon Thomas off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Transferred OF Jake Meyers from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Sonny Gray from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Jovani Moran to St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated 3B Josh Donaldson.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville (IL). Activated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis. Placed RHPs Cole Sulser and Edward Cabrera on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 13. Transferred LHP Jesus Luzardo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Jared Pinkney and RB A.J. Rose.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Dylan Gambrell to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Heidi Dettmer chief marketing officer.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed G Javier Otero to a short-term contract.
