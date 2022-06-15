Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Jonathan Arauz off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Designated LHP Zac Lowther for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Josh Winckowski from Worcester (IL). Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester. Placed INF/OF Christian Arroyo on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled OF Jarren Duran from Worcester. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Vince Velasquez from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Kyle Crick on... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Jonathan Arauz off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Designated LHP Zac Lowther for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Josh Winckowski from Worcester (IL). Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester. Placed INF/OF Christian Arroyo on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled OF Jarren Duran from Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Vince Velasquez from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Kyle Crick on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 14.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF/OF J.J. Matijevic from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed INF Jeremy Pena on the 10-day IL. Claimed OF Dillon Thomas off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and optioned him to Sugar Land. Transferred OF Jake Meyers from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Ty Buttrey outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Sonny Gray from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Jovani Moran to St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Josh Donaldson from suspension. Released INF Ender Inciarte from a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Drew Rasmussen on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 12. Recalled RHP Ralph Garza Jr. from the taxi squad.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Caleb Kilian from Iowa (IL). Placed INF Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 12.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Jacksonville and placed him on the active roster. Placed RHPs Cole Sulser and Edward Cabrera on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 13. Transferred LHP Jesus Luzardo from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Josh Hader on the paternity list. Activated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez and added to roster.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Indianapolis (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned OF Khalil Lee to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Yoan Lopez from Syracuse.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHPs Packy Naughton and Matthew Liberatore to Memphis (IL). Designated C Ali Sanchez for assignment. Reinstated RHO Jack Flaherty from 60-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Ryan Weathers from El Paso (PCL). Optioned LHP Ray Kerr to El Paso.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Jake McMahill.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed C/OF Jakob Goldfarb.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF/C Brian Funetes.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Destiny Slocum to a rest-of-season contract.

CONNECTICUT SUNS — Signed G Jazmine Jones to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Jared Pinkney and RB A.J. Rose.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Jacob Moverare to a two-year contract extension.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Dylan Gambrell to a one-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Announced the retirement of G Carter Hutton.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Heidi Dettmer chief marketing officer.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed G Javier Otero to a short-term contract.

