Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced LHP Zac Lowther cleared outright waivers and assigned him to Norfolk (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated RHP Matt Foster from the bereavement list. HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Forrest Whitley to Fayetteville (CRL) on a rehab assignment. Minor League BaseballAtlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released INF Carlos Hughes. FOOTBALLNational Football League SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived G Pier-Olivier Lestage.... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced LHP Zac Lowther cleared outright waivers and assigned him to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated RHP Matt Foster from the bereavement list.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Forrest Whitley to Fayetteville (CRL) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released INF Carlos Hughes.

FOOTBALL National Football League

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived G Pier-Olivier Lestage. Signed DT Bryan Mone to a contract extension.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released OL Cam Durley from the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Connor Dewar to a two-year, one-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Steven Sserwadda and D Juan Castillo to short-term loans.

COLLEGE

N. MICHIGAN — Named Adam Kelemet assistant men’s soccer coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.