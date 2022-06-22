Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced LHP Zac Lowther cleared outright waivers and assigned him to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated RHP Matt Foster from the bereavement list.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Forrest Whitley to Fayetteville (CRL) on a rehab assignment.
Minor League BaseballAtlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released INF Carlos Hughes.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived G Pier-Olivier Lestage....
READ MORE
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced LHP Zac Lowther cleared outright waivers and assigned him to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated RHP Matt Foster from the bereavement list.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Forrest Whitley to Fayetteville (CRL) on a rehab assignment.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released INF Carlos Hughes.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived G Pier-Olivier Lestage. Signed DT Bryan Mone to a contract extension.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released OL Cam Durley from the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Connor Dewar to a two-year, one-way contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Steven Sserwadda and D Juan Castillo to short-term loans.
N. MICHIGAN — Named Adam Kelemet assistant men’s soccer coach.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.