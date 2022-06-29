Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL). Optioned LHP J.P. Sears to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of OF Marcus Wilson from Tacoma (PCL). Recalled INF/OF Sam Haggerty from Tacoma. Optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Tacoma. Placed OF Taylor Trammell on the 10-day IL. Transferred C Tom Murphy from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. National League SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS —... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL). Optioned LHP J.P. Sears to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of OF Marcus Wilson from Tacoma (PCL). Recalled INF/OF Sam Haggerty from Tacoma. Optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Tacoma. Placed OF Taylor Trammell on the 10-day IL. Transferred C Tom Murphy from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF/OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from his rehab assignment and the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/C Yermin Mercedes to Sacramento (PCL).

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman head coach and general manager.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Jacen Russell-Rowe through 2024.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Jean Corentin to a two-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

USL Championship

SAN ANTONIO FC — Announced the retirement of G Matthew Cardone following match on July 2.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired a natural first-round pick in the 2024 draft and $75,000 in general allocation money from Angel City FC in exchange for F Sydney Leroux.

COLLEGE

CLARK U. — Named Bridgette Reyes head women’s basketball coach.

N. MICHIGAN — Named Laura Wayland women’s assistant soccer coach.

