Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL). Optioned LHP J.P. Sears to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of OF Marcus Wilson from Tacoma (PCL). Recalled INF/OF Sam Haggerty from Tacoma. Optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Tacoma. Placed OF Taylor Trammell on the 10-day IL. Transferred C Tom Murphy from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL). Optioned LHP J.P. Sears to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of OF Marcus Wilson from Tacoma (PCL). Recalled INF/OF Sam Haggerty from Tacoma. Optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Tacoma. Placed OF Taylor Trammell on the 10-day IL. Transferred C Tom Murphy from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Romo on a one-year major league contract. Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson to Buffalo (IL). Transferred LHP Tayler Saucedo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed SS Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Luke Willimas from Jacksonville (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF/OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from his rehab assignment and the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/C Yermin Mercedes to Sacramento (PCL).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released C Tyler Hill.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Nick Marcon, INF Skylar Mercado and LHP Matt Valin.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Jordan Wiley.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Acquired C Tyler Krabbe from Great Falls (Pioneer League).

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Stephen Knapp.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released OF Pierce Jones.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

LAS VEGAS ACES — Agreed to terms with F Dearica Hamby on a contract amendment and extension.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DB Jaewon Taylor. Promoted DL Ben Davis from the practice roster to the active roster. Added RB Sherman Badie and WR Aaron Dilworth to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Sean Malone to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Ryan Shea to a one-year, two-way contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired D Brock Faber and a first-round draft pick from Los Angeles in exchange for F Kevin Fiala.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman head coach and general manager.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Jacen Russell-Rowe through 2024.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Jean Corentin to a two-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Transferred F Adrien Hunou to Angers SCO of the French First Division.

USL Championship

SAN ANTONIO FC — Announced the retirement of G Matthew Cardone following match on July 2.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired a natural first-round pick in the 2024 draft and $75,000 in general allocation money from Angel City FC in exchange for F Sydney Leroux.

COLLEGE

CLARK U. — Named Bridgette Reyes head women’s basketball coach.

N. MICHIGAN — Named Laura Wayland women’s assistant soccer coach.

RUTGERS — Named John Hampton women’;s assistant basketball coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.