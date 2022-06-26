White Sox aim to break 4-game slide, play the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (34-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-37, third in the AL Central) Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (4-6, 5.03 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -210, Orioles +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox enter a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles after losing... READ MORE

Baltimore Orioles (34-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-37, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (4-6, 5.03 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -210, Orioles +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox enter a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles after losing four straight games.

Chicago has a 15-21 record in home games and a 33-37 record overall. White Sox hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has a 16-22 record on the road and a 34-39 record overall. The Orioles have a 23-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn is third on the White Sox with a .315 batting average, and has 11 doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI. Luis Robert is 14-for-37 with a home run and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Hays has 19 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 13-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .287 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 7-3, .229 batting average, 2.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (tricep), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: day-to-day (back), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

