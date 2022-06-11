White Sox play the Rangers leading series 1-0

Texas Rangers (26-31, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (27-29, third in the AL Central) Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (4-2, 1.56 ERA, .97 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -147, Rangers +126; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead. Chicago... READ MORE

Texas Rangers (26-31, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (27-29, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (4-2, 1.56 ERA, .97 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -147, Rangers +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago has a 27-29 record overall and a 13-15 record at home. The White Sox are 5-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas has a 26-31 record overall and a 13-15 record in road games. The Rangers have a 15-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Corey Seager has six doubles and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 13-for-42 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rangers: 3-7, .220 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rangers: Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

