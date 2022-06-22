White Sox try to sweep series against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (38-30, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-33, third in the AL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -125, White Sox +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays square... READ MORE

Toronto Blue Jays (38-30, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-33, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -125, White Sox +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays square off in the final game of a three-game series. The White Sox will sweep the series with a win.

Chicago has a 33-33 record overall and a 15-17 record at home. The White Sox have an 8-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has a 38-30 record overall and a 17-16 record in road games. The Blue Jays have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .323.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 32 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 20-for-46 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has nine doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .265 for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-40 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .319 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Leury Garcia: day-to-day (side), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (right elbow), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

