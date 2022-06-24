WIMBLEDON 2022: Djokovic, Nadal at 1-2; Berrettini’s back

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Some of the men to watch at Wimbledon, which begins Monday at the All England Club: NOVAK DJOKOVIC Seeded: 1 Ranked: 3 Country: Serbia Age: 35 2022 Record: 16-5 2022 Titles: 1 Career Titles: 87 Grand Slam Titles: 20 — Wimbledon (6: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021), Australian Open (9: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open (2: 2016, 2021), U.S. Open (3: 2011, 2015, 2018) ... ... READ MORE

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Some of the men to watch at Wimbledon, which begins Monday at the All England Club:

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Seeded: 1

Ranked: 3

Country: Serbia

Age: 35

2022 Record: 16-5

2022 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 87

Grand Slam Titles: 20 — Wimbledon (6: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021), Australian Open (9: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open (2: 2016, 2021), U.S. Open (3: 2011, 2015, 2018)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2021-Won Championship, 2019-W, 2018-W, 2017-Lost in Quarterfinals, 2016-Lost in 3rd Round

Aces: Tied with Roger Federer for the second-highest Grand Slam title total among men, two behind Rafael Nadal, who beat Djokovic in the French Open quarterfinals. … Seeking a fourth consecutive championship at Wimbledon and seventh overall. Only Federer, with eight, and Pete Sampras, with seven, have reached that total among men in the professional era. … Wasn’t able to play at the Australian Open this year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and could face the same issue at the U.S. Open in August.

The Draw: Could face No. 15 Reilly Opelka in the fourth round.

He Said It: “I know I could have played better. I’m proud of fighting and staying ’til the last shot. … I lost to a better player today. Had my chances. Didn’t use them. That’s it.” — Djokovic after losing to Nadal in the French Open quarterfinals.

___

RAFAEL NADAL

Seeded: 2

Ranked: 4

Country: Spain

Age: 36

2022 Record: 30-3

2022 Titles: 4

Career Titles: 92

Grand Slam Titles: 22 — Wimbledon (2: 2008, 2010), Australian Open (2: 2009, 2022), French Open (14: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), U.S. Open (4: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2021-Did Not Play, 2019-SF, 2018-SF, 2017-4th, 2016-DNP

Aces: Won the Australian Open in January, then French Open in June, first time he’s been halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam. … Numbed the chronic pain in his left foot with injections at Roland Garros; after title there, said he would only play Wimbledon if he could find another solution to the problem in his foot. … After reaching the final in five consecutive Wimbledon appearances during the span from 2006 to 2011, hasn’t been that far again since.

The Draw: Plays 42nd-ranked Francisco Cerundolo in the first round; could face 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey in the second, 2014 U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic in the fourth.

He Said It: “Wimbledon is a priority; always has been a priority. If I am able to play with anti-inflammatories, yes; to play with anesthetic injections, no. I don’t want to put myself in that position again.” — Nadal, on trying to play at Wimbledon after winning the French Open on a foot he described as “asleep.”

___

CARLOS ALCARAZ

Seeded: 5

Ranked: 7

Country: Spain

Age: 19

2022 Record: 32-4

2022 Titles: 4

Career Titles: 5

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: QF, U.S. Open (2021), French Open (2022)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2021-2nd, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP, 2017-DNP, 2016-DNP

Aces: Has appeared in seven Grand Slam tournaments, reaching the quarterfinals at two of the past three. … Moved into the top 10 of the ATP rankings in April, while still 18, the youngest player to do so since Nadal in 2005. … Beat Nadal and Djokovic in consecutive matches en route to the title at the Madrid Open in May. … Coached by 2003 French Open champion Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The Draw: Could face Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

He Said It: “I would say I’m not far away to reach a semifinal or be able to win a Grand Slam.” — Alcaraz, after losing to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

___

MATTEO BERRETTINI

Seeded: 8

Ranked: 11

Country: Italy

Age: 26

2022 Record: 18-6

2022 Titles: 2

Career Titles: 7

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: RU, Wimbledon (2021)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2021-RU, 2019-4th, 2018-2nd, 2017-DNP, 2016-DNP

Aces: Enters on a nine-match winning streak, all on grass courts, after titles at Stuttgart, Germany, and Queen’s Club in London. … That run comes in his return after being sidelined since March because of an operation on his right hand. … He’s 32-3 on grass since the start of 2019, with two of the losses coming on Centre Court at Wimbledon against Djokovic (in last year’s final) and against eight-time champion Federer (in the fourth round three years ago).

The Draw: Plays 44th-ranked Cristian Garin in the first round; Garin reached Wimbledon’s fourth round last year.

He Said It: “The last thing that I expected was coming back from surgery (and) winning two titles in a row.” — Berrettini after claiming the trophy at Queen’s Club.

___

NICK KYRGIOS

Seeded: N/A

Ranked: 45

Country: Australia

Age: 27

2022 Record: 15-6

2022 Titles: Zero

Career Titles: Six

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: QF, Wimbledon (2014), Australian Open (2015)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2021-3rd, 2019-2nd, 2018-3rd, 2017-1st, 2016-4th

Aces: Withdrew from a tuneup tournament in Spain this week because of an abdominal injury, saying he didn’t “want to risk Wimbledon.” Last year, had to stop playing in the third round because of a strained abdominal muscle. … Capable of being as entertaining as anyone in tennis — or as confounding. … Game is well-suited to grass and biggest win of his career was a fourth-round upset of Nadal in the fourth round at the All England Club as a teen ranked outside the top 100 in 2014. … Loves a big stage; won first career matches against Nadal, Federer and Djokovic.

The Draw: Could face No. 26 Filip Krajinovic in the second round, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third.

He Said It: “Not bad for a part-time player.” — Kyrgios, joking about his lack of recent competition before eliminating a seeded opponent in the first round at the All England Club in 2021.

___

ANDY MURRAY

Seeded: N/A

Ranked: 51

Country: Britain

Age: 35

2022 Record: 16-9

2022 Titles: Zero

Career Titles: 46

Grand Slam Titles: 3 — Wimbledon (2: 2013, 2016); U.S. Open (1: 2012)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2021-3rd, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP, 2017-QF, 2016-W

Aces: Will forever be remembered for giving Britain its first male singles champion at Wimbledon since 1936. … This month at Stuttgart, reached his first tour final on grass since winning Wimbledon for the second time in 2016. … Had a series of hip operations and now has a metal piece there.

The Draw: Could face No. 20 John Isner in the second round, No. 10 Jannik Sinner in the third.

He Said It: “There is a part of me that feels a bit like I have put in so much work the last three months and, ultimately, didn’t play how I would want and expect. And it’s like: Is it worth it?” — Murray, after losing to eventual semifinalist Denis Shapovalov on Centre Court in 2021.

___

