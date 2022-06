Wimbledon Results

Wednesday

Wednesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Sebastian Baez (31), Argentina, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe (23), United States, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Ryan Peniston, Britain, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Anett Kontaveit (2), Estonia, 6-4, 6-0.

Zhang Shuai (33), China, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic and Daria Saville, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Demi Schuurs and Arianne Hartono, Netherlands, def. Eden Silva and Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

