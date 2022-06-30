Wimbledon Results

Thursday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Paula Badosa (4), Spain, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Shelby Rogers, United States, and Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

