Wimbledon updates | Serena, Swiatek, Nadal play on Day 2

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local): ___ 11 a.m. Serena Williams makes her return to singles on Day 2 at Wimbledon. Her last singles match was a year ago at the All England Club when she was injured in the first round. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will play Harmony Tan of France on Centre Court. First up on Centre Court is top-ranked Iga Swiatek. She’ll put her 35-match winning... READ MORE

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

11 a.m.

Serena Williams makes her return to singles on Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Her last singles match was a year ago at the All England Club when she was injured in the first round.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will play Harmony Tan of France on Centre Court.

First up on Centre Court is top-ranked Iga Swiatek. She’ll put her 35-match winning streak on the line against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.

Then it’s 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal, who will face Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.