WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Washington 7 3 .700 — Connecticut 6 3 .667 ½ Atlanta 5 3 .625 1 Chicago 5 3 .625 1 Indiana 3 8 .273 4½ New York 1 7 .125 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 9 1 .900 — Seattle 5 3 .625 3 Dallas 5 4 .556 3½ Los Angeles 5 6 .455 4½ Minnesota 2 7 .222 6½ Phoenix 2 7 .222 6½

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 87, Indiana 75

Chicago 73, Phoenix 70

Las Vegas 89, Connecticut 81

Los Angeles 93, Dallas 91

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

