WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

L

Pct

GB Washington

7

3

.700

— Connecticut

7

3

.700

— Atlanta

6

3

.667

½ Chicago

5

3

.625

1 Indiana

3

9

.250

5 New York

2

7

.222

4½ WESTERN... READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Washington 7 3 .700 — Connecticut 7 3 .700 — Atlanta 6 3 .667 ½ Chicago 5 3 .625 1 Indiana 3 9 .250 5 New York 2 7 .222 4½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 9 2 .818 — Seattle 5 3 .625 2½ Dallas 5 4 .556 3 Los Angeles 5 6 .455 4 Phoenix 2 7 .222 6 Minnesota 2 8 .200 6½

___

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 97, Las Vegas 90

Friday’s Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.