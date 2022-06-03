On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 3, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Washington
7
3
.700

Connecticut
7
3
.700

Atlanta
6
3
.667
½

Chicago
5
3
.625
1

Indiana
3
9
.250
5

New York
2
7
.222

WESTERN...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 7 3 .700
Connecticut 7 3 .700
Atlanta 6 3 .667 ½
Chicago 5 3 .625 1
Indiana 3 9 .250 5
New York 2 7 .222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 9 2 .818
Seattle 5 3 .625
Dallas 5 4 .556 3
Los Angeles 5 6 .455 4
Phoenix 2 7 .222 6
Minnesota 2 8 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 97, Las Vegas 90

Friday’s Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|9 AFCEA Bethesda June Webinar
6|9 BD & Capture Strategy Workshop: How...
6|9 End-to-End Records Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories