WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Connecticut
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Atlanta
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Indiana
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|New York
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Seattle
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Dallas
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Los Angeles
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Phoenix
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Minnesota
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
___
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 97, Las Vegas 90
Friday’s Games
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
