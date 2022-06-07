WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 9 3 .750 — Chicago 7 3 .700 1 Atlanta 7 4 .636 1½ Washington 7 5 .583 2 New York 3 8 .273 5½ Indiana 3 10 .231 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 10 2 .833 — Dallas 6 5 .545 3½ Seattle 5 5 .500 4 Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5 Minnesota 3 8 .273 6½ Phoenix 3 8 .273 6½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

