WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Connecticut
9
3
.750

Chicago
7
3
.700
1

Atlanta
7
5
.583
2

Washington
7
5
.583
2

New York
4
8
.333
5

Indiana
3
10
.231

___

Tuesday’s Games

New York 88, Minnesota 69

Seattle 72, Atlanta 60

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

