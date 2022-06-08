WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Atlanta
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Washington
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|New York
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|Indiana
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Dallas
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Seattle
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Los Angeles
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Phoenix
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|Minnesota
|3
|9
|.250
|7
___
Tuesday’s Games
New York 88, Minnesota 69
Seattle 72, Atlanta 60
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
