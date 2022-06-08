WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 9 3 .750 — Chicago 7 3 .700 1 Atlanta 7 5 .583 2 Washington 7 5 .583 2 New York 4 8 .333 5 Indiana 3 10 .231 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 10 2 .833 — Dallas 6 5 .545 3½ Seattle 6 5 .545 3½ Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5 Phoenix 3 8 .273 6½ Minnesota 3 9 .250 7

Tuesday’s Games

New York 88, Minnesota 69

Seattle 72, Atlanta 60

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

