WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 10 3 .769 — Chicago 7 4 .636 2 Washington 8 5 .615 2 Atlanta 7 5 .583 2½ New York 4 8 .333 5½ Indiana 3 11 .214 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 10 2 .833 — Dallas 6 5 .545 3½ Seattle 6 5 .545 3½ Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5 Phoenix 3 8 .273 6½ Minnesota 3 9 .250 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 88, Indiana 69

Washington 84, Chicago 82

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

