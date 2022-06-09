WNBA Glance

On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 3 .769
Chicago 7 4 .636 2
Washington 8 5 .615 2
Atlanta 7 5 .583
New York 4 8 .333
Indiana 3 11 .214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 10 2 .833
Dallas 6 5 .545
Seattle 6 5 .545
Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5
Phoenix 3 8 .273
Minnesota 3 9 .250 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 88, Indiana 69

Washington 84, Chicago 82

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

