WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 10 4 .714 — Chicago 8 4 .667 1 Washington 9 5 .643 1 Atlanta 7 6 .538 2½ New York 5 8 .385 4½ Indiana 3 12 .200 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 10 2 .833 — Seattle 7 5 .583 3 Dallas 6 6 .500 4 Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5 Phoenix 4 8 .333 6 Minnesota 3 10 .231 7½

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

New York 97, Indiana 83

Chicago 83, Connecticut 79

Washington 76, Minnesota 59

Seattle 89, Dallas 88

Phoenix 90, Atlanta 88

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

