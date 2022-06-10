Trending:
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 4 .714
Chicago 8 4 .667 1
Washington 9 5 .643 1
Atlanta 7 6 .538
New York 5 8 .385
Indiana 3 12 .200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 10 2 .833
Seattle 7 5 .583 3
Dallas 6 6 .500 4
Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5
Phoenix 4 8 .333 6
Minnesota 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

New York 97, Indiana 83

Chicago 83, Connecticut 79

Washington 76, Minnesota 59

Seattle 89, Dallas 88

Phoenix 90, Atlanta 88

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Top Stories