WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Washington
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Atlanta
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|New York
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Indiana
|3
|12
|.200
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Seattle
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Dallas
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Los Angeles
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Phoenix
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Minnesota
|3
|10
|.231
|7½
___
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
New York 97, Indiana 83
Chicago 83, Connecticut 79
Washington 76, Minnesota 59
Seattle 89, Dallas 88
Phoenix 90, Atlanta 88
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
