WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Chicago
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Washington
|9
|6
|.600
|1½
|Atlanta
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|New York
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Indiana
|3
|12
|.200
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Seattle
|8
|5
|.615
|3
|Dallas
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Phoenix
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Los Angeles
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Minnesota
|3
|10
|.231
|8
___
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 89, Los Angeles 72
Sunday’s Games
Chicago 88, New York 86
Seattle 84, Dallas 79
Phoenix 99, Washington 90, OT
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
