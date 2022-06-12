WNBA Glance

Trending:
The Associated Press
June 12, 2022
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 4 .714
Chicago 9 4 .692 ½
Washington 9 6 .600
Atlanta 7 6 .538
New York 5 9 .357 5
Indiana 3 12 .200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 2 .846
Seattle 8 5 .615 3
Dallas 6 7 .462 5
Phoenix 5 8 .385 6
Los Angeles 5 8 .385 6
Minnesota 3 10 .231 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 89, Los Angeles 72

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 88, New York 86

Seattle 84, Dallas 79

Phoenix 99, Washington 90, OT

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

