WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

L

Pct

GB Connecticut

10

4

.714

— Chicago

9

4

.692

½ Washington

9

6

.600

1½ Atlanta

7

6

.538

2½ New York

5

9

.357

5 Indiana

3

12

.200

7½ WESTERN... READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 10 4 .714 — Chicago 9 4 .692 ½ Washington 9 6 .600 1½ Atlanta 7 6 .538 2½ New York 5 9 .357 5 Indiana 3 12 .200 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 11 2 .846 — Seattle 8 5 .615 3 Dallas 6 7 .462 5 Phoenix 5 8 .385 6 Los Angeles 5 8 .385 6 Minnesota 3 10 .231 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 89, Los Angeles 72

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 88, New York 86

Seattle 84, Dallas 79

Phoenix 99, Washington 90, OT

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.