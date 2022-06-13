WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Chicago
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Washington
|9
|6
|.600
|1½
|Atlanta
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|New York
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Indiana
|4
|12
|.250
|7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Seattle
|8
|5
|.615
|3
|Dallas
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Phoenix
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Los Angeles
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Minnesota
|3
|11
|.214
|8½
___
Sunday’s Games
Chicago 88, New York 86
Seattle 84, Dallas 79
Phoenix 99, Washington 90, OT
Indiana 84, Minnesota 80
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at New York, 7 p.m.
