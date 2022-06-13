WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

L

Pct

GB Connecticut

10

4

.714

— Chicago

9

4

.692

½ Washington

9

6

.600

1½ Atlanta

7

6

.538

2½ New York

5

9

.357

5 Indiana

4

12

.250

7 WESTERN... READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 10 4 .714 — Chicago 9 4 .692 ½ Washington 9 6 .600 1½ Atlanta 7 6 .538 2½ New York 5 9 .357 5 Indiana 4 12 .250 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 11 2 .846 — Seattle 8 5 .615 3 Dallas 6 7 .462 5 Phoenix 5 8 .385 6 Los Angeles 5 8 .385 6 Minnesota 3 11 .214 8½

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 88, New York 86

Seattle 84, Dallas 79

Phoenix 99, Washington 90, OT

Indiana 84, Minnesota 80

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.