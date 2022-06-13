On Air: For Your Benefit
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 13, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 4 .714
Chicago 9 4 .692 ½
Washington 9 6 .600
Atlanta 7 6 .538
New York 5 9 .357 5
Indiana 4 12 .250 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 2 .846
Seattle 8 5 .615 3
Dallas 6 7 .462 5
Phoenix 5 8 .385 6
Los Angeles 5 8 .385 6
Minnesota 3 11 .214

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 88, New York 86

Seattle 84, Dallas 79

Phoenix 99, Washington 90, OT

Indiana 84, Minnesota 80

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Top Stories