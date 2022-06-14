Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Connecticut
10
4
.714

Chicago
9
4
.692
½

Washington
10
6
.625
1

Atlanta
7
6
.538

New York
5
9
.357
5

Indiana
4
12
.250
7

WESTERN...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 4 .714
Chicago 9 4 .692 ½
Washington 10 6 .625 1
Atlanta 7 6 .538
New York 5 9 .357 5
Indiana 4 12 .250 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 2 .846
Seattle 8 5 .615 3
Dallas 6 7 .462 5
Los Angeles 5 8 .385 6
Phoenix 5 9 .357
Minnesota 3 11 .214

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 83, Phoenix 65

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|21 Missouri Digital Government Summit
6|21 Cyber-SCRM Educational Series
6|21 Reporting Excess Property
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories