WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 10 4 .714 — Chicago 9 4 .692 ½ Washington 10 6 .625 1 Atlanta 7 6 .538 2½ New York 5 9 .357 5 Indiana 4 12 .250 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 11 2 .846 — Seattle 9 5 .643 2½ Dallas 6 7 .462 5 Los Angeles 5 8 .385 6 Phoenix 5 9 .357 6½ Minnesota 3 12 .200 9

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 83, Phoenix 65

Seattle 81, Minnesota 79

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

