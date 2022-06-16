Trending:
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 16, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 11 4 .733
Chicago 9 4 .692 1
Washington 10 7 .588 2
Atlanta 7 7 .500
New York 6 9 .400 5
Indiana 4 13 .235 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 12 2 .857
Seattle 9 5 .643 3
Dallas 6 8 .429 6
Phoenix 6 9 .400
Los Angeles 5 8 .385
Minnesota 3 12 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas 92, Dallas 84

Phoenix 93, Indiana 80

Connecticut 105, Atlanta 92

Thursday’s Games

New York 77, Washington 65

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 12 p.m.

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Top Stories