WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 11 4 .733 — Chicago 9 4 .692 1 Washington 10 7 .588 2 Atlanta 7 7 .500 3½ New York 6 9 .400 5 Indiana 4 13 .235 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 12 2 .857 — Seattle 9 5 .643 3 Dallas 6 8 .429 6 Phoenix 6 9 .400 6½ Los Angeles 5 8 .385 6½ Minnesota 3 12 .200 9½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas 92, Dallas 84

Phoenix 93, Indiana 80

Connecticut 105, Atlanta 92

Thursday’s Games

New York 77, Washington 65

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 12 p.m.

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

