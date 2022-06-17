Trending:
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 4 .750
Chicago 9 4 .692
Washington 10 7 .588
Atlanta 7 7 .500 4
New York 6 9 .400
Indiana 4 13 .235

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 12 2 .857
Seattle 9 6 .600
Dallas 6 8 .429 6
Phoenix 6 9 .400
Los Angeles 5 8 .385
Minnesota 3 12 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

New York 77, Washington 65

Friday’s Games

Connecticut 82, Seattle 71

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 12 p.m.

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Top Stories