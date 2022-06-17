WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Washington
|10
|7
|.588
|2½
|Atlanta
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|New York
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Indiana
|4
|13
|.235
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Seattle
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Dallas
|6
|8
|.429
|6
|Phoenix
|6
|9
|.400
|6½
|Los Angeles
|5
|8
|.385
|6½
|Minnesota
|3
|12
|.200
|9½
___
Thursday’s Games
New York 77, Washington 65
Friday’s Games
Connecticut 82, Seattle 71
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at New York, 12 p.m.
Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
