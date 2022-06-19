WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W
L
Pct
GB
Connecticut
12
4
.750
—
Chicago
10
4
.714
1
Washington
10
7
.588
2½
Atlanta
7
8
.467
4½
New York
6
10
.375
6
Indiana
4
13
.235
8½
WESTERN...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|Washington
|10
|7
|.588
|2½
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|New York
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Indiana
|4
|13
|.235
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|3
|Dallas
|7
|8
|.467
|5½
|Los Angeles
|5
|8
|.385
|6½
|Phoenix
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|Minnesota
|3
|12
|.200
|9½
___
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle 81, New York 72
Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.