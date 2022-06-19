WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 12 4 .750 — Chicago 10 4 .714 1 Washington 10 7 .588 2½ Atlanta 7 8 .467 4½ New York 6 10 .375 6 Indiana 4 13 .235 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 12 2 .857 — Seattle 10 6 .625 3 Dallas 7 8 .467 5½ Los Angeles 5 8 .385 6½ Phoenix 6 10 .375 7 Minnesota 3 12 .200 9½

___

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 81, New York 72

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

