WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 20, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 5 .706
Chicago 10 5 .667 1
Washington 11 7 .611
Atlanta 7 8 .467 4
New York 6 10 .375
Indiana 5 13 .278

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 2 .867
Seattle 10 6 .625
Dallas 8 8 .500
Phoenix 6 10 .375
Los Angeles 5 9 .357
Minnesota 3 13 .188 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 81, New York 72

Washington 71, Connecticut 63

Indiana 89, Chicago 87

Dallas 92, Los Angeles 82

Las Vegas 96, Minnesota 95

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

