WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 12 5 .706 — Chicago 10 5 .667 1 Washington 11 7 .611 1½ Atlanta 7 8 .467 4 New York 6 10 .375 5½ Indiana 5 13 .278 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 13 2 .867 — Seattle 10 6 .625 3½ Dallas 8 8 .500 5½ Phoenix 6 10 .375 7½ Los Angeles 5 9 .357 7½ Minnesota 3 13 .188 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 81, New York 72

Washington 71, Connecticut 63

Indiana 89, Chicago 87

Dallas 92, Los Angeles 82

Las Vegas 96, Minnesota 95

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

