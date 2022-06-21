WNBA Glance

On Air: Off The Shelf
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Connecticut
12
5
.706

Chicago
10
5
.667
1

Washington
11
7
.611

Atlanta
7
8
.467
4

New York
6
10
.375

Indiana
5
13
.278

