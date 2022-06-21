WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W
L
Pct
GB
Connecticut
12
5
.706
—
Chicago
10
5
.667
1
Washington
11
7
.611
1½
Atlanta
7
8
.467
4
New York
6
10
.375
5½
Indiana
5
13
.278
7½
WESTERN...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Chicago
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Washington
|11
|7
|.611
|1½
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|New York
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|13
|.278
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|3½
|Dallas
|8
|8
|.500
|5½
|Phoenix
|6
|10
|.375
|7½
|Los Angeles
|5
|9
|.357
|7½
|Minnesota
|3
|13
|.188
|10½
___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.