WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

L

Pct

GB Connecticut

12

5

.706

— Chicago

10

5

.667

1 Washington

11

7

.611

1½ Atlanta

7

8

.467

4 New York

6

10

.375

5½ Indiana

5

13

.278

7½ WESTERN... READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 12 5 .706 — Chicago 10 5 .667 1 Washington 11 7 .611 1½ Atlanta 7 8 .467 4 New York 6 10 .375 5½ Indiana 5 13 .278 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 13 2 .867 — Seattle 10 6 .625 3½ Dallas 8 8 .500 5½ Phoenix 6 10 .375 7½ Los Angeles 5 9 .357 7½ Minnesota 3 13 .188 10½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.