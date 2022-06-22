Trending:
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 11 5 .688
Connecticut 12 6 .667
Washington 11 8 .579
Atlanta 8 8 .500 3
New York 7 10 .412
Indiana 5 13 .278 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 3 .813
Seattle 10 6 .625 3
Dallas 8 9 .471
Los Angeles 6 9 .400
Phoenix 6 11 .353
Minnesota 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 80, Dallas 75

Chicago 104, Las Vegas 95

Minnesota 84, Phoenix 71

Los Angeles 84, Washington 82

Wednesday’s Games

New York 81, Connecticut 77

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Top Stories