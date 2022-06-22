WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

L

Pct

GB Chicago

11

5

.688

— Connecticut

12

6

.667

— Washington

11

8

.579

1½ Atlanta

8

8

.500

3 New York

7

10

.412

4½ Indiana

5

13

.278

7 WESTERN... READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 11 5 .688 — Connecticut 12 6 .667 — Washington 11 8 .579 1½ Atlanta 8 8 .500 3 New York 7 10 .412 4½ Indiana 5 13 .278 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 13 3 .813 — Seattle 10 6 .625 3 Dallas 8 9 .471 5½ Los Angeles 6 9 .400 6½ Phoenix 6 11 .353 7½ Minnesota 4 13 .235 9½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 80, Dallas 75

Chicago 104, Las Vegas 95

Minnesota 84, Phoenix 71

Los Angeles 84, Washington 82

Wednesday’s Games

New York 81, Connecticut 77

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.