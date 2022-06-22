WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Connecticut
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Washington
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Atlanta
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|New York
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Indiana
|5
|13
|.278
|7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|3
|Dallas
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Los Angeles
|6
|9
|.400
|6½
|Phoenix
|6
|11
|.353
|7½
|Minnesota
|4
|13
|.235
|9½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 80, Dallas 75
Chicago 104, Las Vegas 95
Minnesota 84, Phoenix 71
Los Angeles 84, Washington 82
Wednesday’s Games
New York 81, Connecticut 77
Thursday’s Games
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
