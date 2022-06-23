On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 23, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Chicago
11
5
.688

Connecticut
12
6
.667

Washington
11
8
.579

Atlanta
8
8
.500
3

New York
7
10
.412

Indiana
5
13
.278
7

WESTERN...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 11 5 .688
Connecticut 12 6 .667
Washington 11 8 .579
Atlanta 8 8 .500 3
New York 7 10 .412
Indiana 5 13 .278 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 3 .813
Seattle 10 6 .625 3
Dallas 8 9 .471
Los Angeles 6 9 .400
Phoenix 6 11 .353
Minnesota 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

New York 81, Connecticut 77

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|29 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
6|29 APIs & EDA: Creating a Unified...
6|29 [Actually] Making Application and API...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories