WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 11 5 .688 — Connecticut 12 6 .667 — Washington 11 8 .579 1½ Atlanta 8 8 .500 3 New York 7 10 .412 4½ Indiana 5 13 .278 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 13 3 .813 — Seattle 10 6 .625 3 Dallas 8 9 .471 5½ Los Angeles 6 9 .400 6½ Phoenix 6 11 .353 7½ Minnesota 4 13 .235 9½

___

Wednesday’s Games

New York 81, Connecticut 77

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

