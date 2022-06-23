WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Connecticut
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Washington
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Atlanta
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|New York
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Indiana
|5
|13
|.278
|7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|3
|Dallas
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Los Angeles
|6
|9
|.400
|6½
|Phoenix
|6
|11
|.353
|7½
|Minnesota
|4
|13
|.235
|9½
___
Wednesday’s Games
New York 81, Connecticut 77
Thursday’s Games
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.
