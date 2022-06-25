WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

L

Pct

GB Chicago

12

5

.706

— Connecticut

12

6

.667

½ Washington

11

9

.550

2½ Atlanta

8

9

.471

4 New York

8

10

.444

4½ Indiana

5

14

.263

8 WESTERN... READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 12 5 .706 — Connecticut 12 6 .667 ½ Washington 11 9 .550 2½ Atlanta 8 9 .471 4 New York 8 10 .444 4½ Indiana 5 14 .263 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 13 3 .813 — Seattle 11 6 .647 2½ Dallas 9 9 .500 5 Los Angeles 6 10 .375 7 Phoenix 6 12 .333 8 Minnesota 5 13 .278 9

___

Friday’s Games

New York 89, Atlanta 77

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.