WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 25, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 12 5 .706
Connecticut 12 6 .667 ½
Washington 11 9 .550
Atlanta 8 9 .471 4
New York 8 10 .444
Indiana 5 14 .263 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 3 .813
Seattle 11 6 .647
Dallas 9 9 .500 5
Los Angeles 6 10 .375 7
Phoenix 6 12 .333 8
Minnesota 5 13 .278 9

___

Friday’s Games

New York 89, Atlanta 77

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

