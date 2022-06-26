On Air: Foodie and the Beast
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 26, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Chicago
12
5
.706

Connecticut
12
6
.667
½

Washington
12
9
.571
2

Atlanta
8
9
.471
4

New York
8
10
.444

Indiana
5
14
.263
8

WESTERN...

___

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix 83, Dallas 72

Los Angeles 85, Seattle 77

Washington 87, Las Vegas 86, OT

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

