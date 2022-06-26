WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

L

Pct

GB Chicago

12

5

.706

— Connecticut

12

6

.667

½ Washington

12

9

.571

2 Atlanta

8

9

.471

4 New York

8

10

.444

4½ Indiana

5

14

.263

8 WESTERN... READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 12 5 .706 — Connecticut 12 6 .667 ½ Washington 12 9 .571 2 Atlanta 8 9 .471 4 New York 8 10 .444 4½ Indiana 5 14 .263 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 13 4 .765 — Seattle 11 7 .611 2½ Dallas 9 10 .474 5 Los Angeles 7 10 .412 6 Phoenix 7 12 .368 7 Minnesota 5 13 .278 8½

___

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix 83, Dallas 72

Los Angeles 85, Seattle 77

Washington 87, Las Vegas 86, OT

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.