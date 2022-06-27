WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 13 5 .722 — Connecticut 13 6 .684 ½ Washington 12 9 .571 2½ Atlanta 8 10 .444 5 New York 8 10 .444 5 Indiana 5 15 .250 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 14 4 .778 — Seattle 11 7 .611 3 Dallas 9 10 .474 5½ Phoenix 8 12 .400 7 Los Angeles 7 11 .389 7 Minnesota 5 14 .263 9½

___

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut 72, Atlanta 61

Chicago 88, Minnesota 85

Monday’s Games

Phoenix 83, Indiana 71

Las Vegas 79, Los Angeles 73

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.

