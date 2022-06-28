WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W
L
Pct
GB
Chicago
13
5
.722
—
Connecticut
13
6
.684
½
Washington
13
9
.591
2
New York
8
10
.444
5
Atlanta
8
11
.421
5½
Indiana
5
15
.250
9
WESTERN...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Connecticut
|13
|6
|.684
|½
|Washington
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Atlanta
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|15
|.250
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|Dallas
|9
|10
|.474
|5½
|Phoenix
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Los Angeles
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Minnesota
|5
|14
|.263
|9½
___
Monday’s Games
Phoenix 83, Indiana 71
Las Vegas 79, Los Angeles 73
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 92, Atlanta 74
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.