WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 5 .722
Connecticut 13 6 .684 ½
Washington 13 9 .591 2
New York 8 10 .444 5
Atlanta 8 11 .421
Indiana 5 15 .250 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 4 .778
Seattle 11 7 .611 3
Dallas 9 10 .474
Phoenix 8 12 .400 7
Los Angeles 7 11 .389 7
Minnesota 5 14 .263

___

Monday’s Games

Phoenix 83, Indiana 71

Las Vegas 79, Los Angeles 73

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 92, Atlanta 74

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

