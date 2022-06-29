WNBA Glance

On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Chicago
14
5
.737

Connecticut
13
7
.650

Washington
13
9
.591

New York
8
10
.444

Atlanta
8
11
.421
6

Indiana
5
15
.250

WESTERN...

