WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

L

Pct

GB Chicago

14

5

.737

— Connecticut

13

7

.650

1½ Washington

13

9

.591

2½ New York

8

10

.444

5½ Atlanta

8

11

.421

6 Indiana

5

15

.250

9½ WESTERN... READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 14 5 .737 — Connecticut 13 7 .650 1½ Washington 13 9 .591 2½ New York 8 10 .444 5½ Atlanta 8 11 .421 6 Indiana 5 15 .250 9½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 14 4 .778 — Seattle 11 7 .611 3 Dallas 9 11 .450 6 Phoenix 8 12 .400 7 Los Angeles 7 11 .389 7 Minnesota 6 14 .300 9

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 92, Atlanta 74

Minnesota 92, Dallas 64

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 91, Connecticut 83

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.