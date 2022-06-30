WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 14 5 .737 — Connecticut 13 7 .650 1½ Washington 13 9 .591 2½ Atlanta 9 11 .450 5½ New York 8 11 .421 6 Indiana 5 16 .238 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 14 5 .737 — Seattle 12 7 .632 2 Dallas 9 11 .450 5½ Phoenix 9 12 .429 6 Los Angeles 7 11 .389 6½ Minnesota 6 14 .300 8½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 91, Connecticut 83

Seattle 88, Las Vegas 78

Phoenix 99, Indiana 78

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 92, New York 81, OT

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

