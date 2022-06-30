WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W
L
Pct
GB
Chicago
14
5
.737
—
Connecticut
13
7
.650
1½
Washington
13
9
.591
2½
Atlanta
9
11
.450
5½
New York
8
11
.421
6
Indiana
5
16
.238
10
WESTERN...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Connecticut
|13
|7
|.650
|1½
|Washington
|13
|9
|.591
|2½
|Atlanta
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|New York
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Indiana
|5
|16
|.238
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Seattle
|12
|7
|.632
|2
|Dallas
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|Phoenix
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Los Angeles
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Minnesota
|6
|14
|.300
|8½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 91, Connecticut 83
Seattle 88, Las Vegas 78
Phoenix 99, Indiana 78
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 92, New York 81, OT
Friday’s Games
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.