Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 14 5 .737
Connecticut 13 7 .650
Washington 13 9 .591
Atlanta 9 11 .450
New York 8 11 .421 6
Indiana 5 16 .238 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 5 .737
Seattle 12 7 .632 2
Dallas 9 11 .450
Phoenix 9 12 .429 6
Los Angeles 7 11 .389
Minnesota 6 14 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 91, Connecticut 83

Seattle 88, Las Vegas 78

Phoenix 99, Indiana 78

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 92, New York 81, OT

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

