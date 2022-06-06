On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Worrell's 4 hits, 4 RBIs help ECU win Greenville Regional

The Associated Press
June 6, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bryson Worrell had a three-run homer and a bunt single in an eight-run seventh inning and No. 8 national seed East Carolina beat Coastal Carolina 13-4 on Monday to win the Greenville Regional.

East Carolina (45-18), which advances to play Texas (45-19), had its 20-game win streak snapped on Sunday with a 9-1 loss to Coastal Carolina, setting up a rematch with the winner advancing to the super regional round.

Worrell opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI triple and he made a diving catch in the third. He finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs.

East Carolina had a hit in each of the first eight innings. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the third for a 4-0 lead.

ECU starter Carter Spivey (8-0) struck out five in five innings.

Nick Lucky hit his third homer of the regional in the fourth and added a single in the seventh for Coastal Carolina (37-20-1). Starter Reid VanScoter (9-4) went just two innings and allowed two earned runs.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

