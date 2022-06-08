On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

WTA Internacional de Valencia Results

The Associated Press
June 8, 2022 6:26 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia

Valencia, Spain

Purse: €92,742

Surface: Red clay

VALENCIA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internacional de Valencia at Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Irina Bara (1), Romania, def. Diane Parry, France, and Zheng Qinwen, China, 6-0, 6-4.

