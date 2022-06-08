WTA Internacional de Valencia Results

Wednesday
At Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Purse: €92,742
Surface: Red clay
VALENCIA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internacional de Valencia at Club de Tenis Sporting Club de Tenis Valencia (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Irina Bara (1), Romania, def. Diane Parry, France, and Zheng Qinwen, China, 6-0, 6-4.
