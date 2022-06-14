WTA Rothesay Classic Birmingham Results

Tuesday

At Edgbaston Priory Club

Birmingham, Great Britain

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Grass

BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-4, 6-3.

Sorana Cirstea (6), Romania, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Harriet Dart and Sarah Beth Grey, Britain, def. Katarzyna Piter and Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 6-2, 7-5.

