WTA Rothesay Classic Birmingham Results

Tuesday
At Edgbaston Priory Club
Birmingham, Great Britain
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Grass
BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-4, 6-3.
Sorana Cirstea (6), Romania, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Harriet Dart and Sarah Beth Grey, Britain, def. Katarzyna Piter and Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 6-2, 7-5.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.