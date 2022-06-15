WTA Rothesay Classic Birmingham Results

Wednesday

Wednesday

At Edgbaston Priory Club

Birmingham, Great Britain

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Grass

BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Sorana Cirstea (6), Romania, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-1.

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Caty McNally, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Monica Niculescu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, 7-5, 3-6, 10-3.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Catherine Harrison, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

