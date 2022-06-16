WTA Rothesay Classic Birmingham Results

Thursday
At Edgbaston Priory Club
Birmingham, Great Britain
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Grass
BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Camila Giorgi (3), Italy, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Sania Mirza, India, and Lucie Hradecka (3), Czech Republic, def. Harriet Dart and Sarah Beth Grey, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.