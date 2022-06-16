On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Rothesay Classic Birmingham Results

The Associated Press
June 16, 2022 8:10 am
Thursday

At Edgbaston Priory Club

Birmingham, Great Britain

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Grass

BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Camila Giorgi (3), Italy, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sania Mirza, India, and Lucie Hradecka (3), Czech Republic, def. Harriet Dart and Sarah Beth Grey, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Top Stories