WTA Rothesay Open Nottingham Results

Tuesday

At Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham, Great Britain

Purse: $239,477

Surface: Grass

NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Maria Sakkari (1), Greece, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-2, 6-3.

Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Eden Silva, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Camila Giorgi (3), Italy, def. Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.