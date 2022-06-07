WTA Rothesay Open Nottingham Results

Tuesday
At Nottingham Tennis Centre
Nottingham, Great Britain
Purse: $239,477
Surface: Grass
NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Maria Sakkari (1), Greece, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-2, 6-3.
Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Eden Silva, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.
Camila Giorgi (3), Italy, def. Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.
