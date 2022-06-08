WTA Rothesay Open Nottingham Results

Wednesday
At Nottingham Tennis Centre
Nottingham, Great Britain
Purse: $239,477
Surface: Grass
NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Magda Linette (8), Poland, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4.
