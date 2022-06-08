WTA Rothesay Open Nottingham Results

Wednesday

At Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham, Great Britain

Purse: $239,477

Surface: Grass

NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Magda Linette (8), Poland, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.