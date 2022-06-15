Yankees host the Rays, aim to continue home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (35-26, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (45-16, first in the AL East) New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-2, 1.87 ERA, .86 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (5-2, 1.96 ERA, .92 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -138, Rays +118; over/under is 7 runs BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their 12-game home win streak intact... READ MORE

Tampa Bay Rays (35-26, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (45-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-2, 1.87 ERA, .86 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (5-2, 1.96 ERA, .92 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -138, Rays +118; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their 12-game home win streak intact when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York has a 45-16 record overall and a 27-7 record in home games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 2.81 ERA, which leads the majors.

Tampa Bay has gone 14-13 on the road and 35-26 overall. The Rays have gone 16-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has 12 doubles and five home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 15-for-42 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Manuel Margot has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .275 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

Rays: 5-5, .236 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

