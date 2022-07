Monday, July 18 At Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles First Round Matchups

Kyle Schwarber, Philadephia vs. Albert Pujols, St. Louis

Juan Soto, Washington vs. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets vs. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta

Corey Seager, Texas vs. Julio Rodriguez, Seattle

