Aerial Powers has 22 points to help Lynx beat Sky, 81-78

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 10:37 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aerial Powers had 22 points and 11 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat Chicago 81-78 on Wednesday to end the Sky’s winning streak at five games.

Minnesota (8-15) has beaten the top two teams in the WNBA standings in consecutive games, routing Las Vegas 102-71 on Sunday.

Kahleah Copper scored 20 points for Chicago. The Sky (16-5) fell into a tie with Las Vegas in the WNBA Commissioner Cup standings.

MYSTICS 85, DREAM 66

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored nine of her season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to help Washington beat Atlanta.

Delle Donne was 10 of 17 from the field and had eight rebounds for Washington (14-10).

Monique Billings, Cheyenne Parker, Tiffany Hayes and Rhyne Howard scored 10 points apiece for Atlanta (10-12).

Top Stories