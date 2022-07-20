All-Star TV Ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star game television ratings, shares and households, including network. The rating represents the percentage of television households tuned to a program. The share is the percentage tuned in among televisions on at the time (d-day game): Year, NetworkRatingShareHouseholds1967 NBC25.65014,050,0001968 NBC25.84914,450,0001969 NBC-d15.1428,610,0001970 NBC28.55416,670,0001971 NBC27.05016,230,0001972 NBC22.94314,220,0001973 NBC23.84515,420,0001974 NBC23.44415,490,0001975 NBC21.54114,730,0001976 ABC27.15318,680,0001977 NBC24.54517,440,0001978 ABC26.14719,030,0001979 NBC24.44518,180,0001980 ABC26.84620,450,0001981 NBC20.13615,640,0001982 ABC25.04420,380,0001983 NBC21.53917,910,0001984 ABC20.13516,840,0001985 NBC20.53617,400,0001986 ABC20.33517,440,0001987 NBC18.23715,910,0001988 ABC20.43318,070,0001989 NBC18.23316,450,0001990 CBS16.23314,940,0001991 CBS17.43216,200,0001992 CBS14.92713,720,0001993 CBS15.62814,550,0001994 NBC15.72814,790,0001995 ABC13.92513,260,0001996 NBC13.22312,659,0001997 FOX11.82111,446,0001998 NBC13.32513,034,0001999 FOX12.02211,928,0002000... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star game television ratings, shares and households, including network. The rating represents the percentage of television households tuned to a program. The share is the percentage tuned in among televisions on at the time (d-day game):

Year, Network Rating Share Households 1967 NBC 25.6 50 14,050,000 1968 NBC 25.8 49 14,450,000 1969 NBC-d 15.1 42 8,610,000 1970 NBC 28.5 54 16,670,000 1971 NBC 27.0 50 16,230,000 1972 NBC 22.9 43 14,220,000 1973 NBC 23.8 45 15,420,000 1974 NBC 23.4 44 15,490,000 1975 NBC 21.5 41 14,730,000 1976 ABC 27.1 53 18,680,000 1977 NBC 24.5 45 17,440,000 1978 ABC 26.1 47 19,030,000 1979 NBC 24.4 45 18,180,000 1980 ABC 26.8 46 20,450,000 1981 NBC 20.1 36 15,640,000 1982 ABC 25.0 44 20,380,000 1983 NBC 21.5 39 17,910,000 1984 ABC 20.1 35 16,840,000 1985 NBC 20.5 36 17,400,000 1986 ABC 20.3 35 17,440,000 1987 NBC 18.2 37 15,910,000 1988 ABC 20.4 33 18,070,000 1989 NBC 18.2 33 16,450,000 1990 CBS 16.2 33 14,940,000 1991 CBS 17.4 32 16,200,000 1992 CBS 14.9 27 13,720,000 1993 CBS 15.6 28 14,550,000 1994 NBC 15.7 28 14,790,000 1995 ABC 13.9 25 13,260,000 1996 NBC 13.2 23 12,659,000 1997 FOX 11.8 21 11,446,000 1998 NBC 13.3 25 13,034,000 1999 FOX 12.0 22 11,928,000 2000 NBC 10.1 18 10,181,000 2001 FOX 11.0 19 11,242,000 2002 FOX 9.5 17 10,023,000 2003 FOX 9.5 17 10,137,000 2004 FOX 8.8 15 9,504,000 2005 FOX 8.1 14 8,878,000 2006 FOX 9.3 16 10,248,000 2007 FOX 8.4 15 9,358,000 2008 FOX 9.3 16 10,441,000 2009 FOX 8.9 15 10,166,000 2010 FOX 7.5 13 8,692,000 2011 FOX 6.9 12 7,712,000 2012 FOX 6.8 12 6,743,724 2013 FOX 6.9 12 7,511,000 2014 FOX 7.0 13 10,123,000 2015 FOX 6.6 12 9,127,000 2016 FOX 5.4 10 8,700,000 2017 FOX 5.5 11 9,280,000 2018 FOX 5.2 11 8,700,000 2019 FOX 5.0 11 8,140,000 2020 FOX No game – pandemic 2021 FOX 4.5 11 8,237,000 2022 FOX 4.2 12 7,510,000

