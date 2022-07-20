All-Star TV Ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star game television ratings, shares and households, including network. The rating represents the percentage of television households tuned to a program. The share is the percentage tuned in among televisions on at the time (d-day game):
|Year, Network
|Rating
|Share
|Households
|1967 NBC
|25.6
|50
|14,050,000
|1968 NBC
|25.8
|49
|14,450,000
|1969 NBC-d
|15.1
|42
|8,610,000
|1970 NBC
|28.5
|54
|16,670,000
|1971 NBC
|27.0
|50
|16,230,000
|1972 NBC
|22.9
|43
|14,220,000
|1973 NBC
|23.8
|45
|15,420,000
|1974 NBC
|23.4
|44
|15,490,000
|1975 NBC
|21.5
|41
|14,730,000
|1976 ABC
|27.1
|53
|18,680,000
|1977 NBC
|24.5
|45
|17,440,000
|1978 ABC
|26.1
|47
|19,030,000
|1979 NBC
|24.4
|45
|18,180,000
|1980 ABC
|26.8
|46
|20,450,000
|1981 NBC
|20.1
|36
|15,640,000
|1982 ABC
|25.0
|44
|20,380,000
|1983 NBC
|21.5
|39
|17,910,000
|1984 ABC
|20.1
|35
|16,840,000
|1985 NBC
|20.5
|36
|17,400,000
|1986 ABC
|20.3
|35
|17,440,000
|1987 NBC
|18.2
|37
|15,910,000
|1988 ABC
|20.4
|33
|18,070,000
|1989 NBC
|18.2
|33
|16,450,000
|1990 CBS
|16.2
|33
|14,940,000
|1991 CBS
|17.4
|32
|16,200,000
|1992 CBS
|14.9
|27
|13,720,000
|1993 CBS
|15.6
|28
|14,550,000
|1994 NBC
|15.7
|28
|14,790,000
|1995 ABC
|13.9
|25
|13,260,000
|1996 NBC
|13.2
|23
|12,659,000
|1997 FOX
|11.8
|21
|11,446,000
|1998 NBC
|13.3
|25
|13,034,000
|1999 FOX
|12.0
|22
|11,928,000
|2000 NBC
|10.1
|18
|10,181,000
|2001 FOX
|11.0
|19
|11,242,000
|2002 FOX
|9.5
|17
|10,023,000
|2003 FOX
|9.5
|17
|10,137,000
|2004 FOX
|8.8
|15
|9,504,000
|2005 FOX
|8.1
|14
|8,878,000
|2006 FOX
|9.3
|16
|10,248,000
|2007 FOX
|8.4
|15
|9,358,000
|2008 FOX
|9.3
|16
|10,441,000
|2009 FOX
|8.9
|15
|10,166,000
|2010 FOX
|7.5
|13
|8,692,000
|2011 FOX
|6.9
|12
|7,712,000
|2012 FOX
|6.8
|12
|6,743,724
|2013 FOX
|6.9
|12
|7,511,000
|2014 FOX
|7.0
|13
|10,123,000
|2015 FOX
|6.6
|12
|9,127,000
|2016 FOX
|5.4
|10
|8,700,000
|2017 FOX
|5.5
|11
|9,280,000
|2018 FOX
|5.2
|11
|8,700,000
|2019 FOX
|5.0
|11
|8,140,000
|2020 FOX
|No
|game
|–
|pandemic
|2021 FOX
|4.5
|11
|8,237,000
|2022 FOX
|4.2
|12
|7,510,000
