All-Star TV Ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star game television ratings, shares and households, including network. The rating represents the percentage of television households tuned to a program. The share is the percentage tuned in among televisions on at the time (d-day game):

Year, Network Rating Share Households
1967 NBC 25.6 50 14,050,000
1968 NBC 25.8 49 14,450,000
1969 NBC-d 15.1 42 8,610,000
1970 NBC 28.5 54 16,670,000
1971 NBC 27.0 50 16,230,000
1972 NBC 22.9 43 14,220,000
1973 NBC 23.8 45 15,420,000
1974 NBC 23.4 44 15,490,000
1975 NBC 21.5 41 14,730,000
1976 ABC 27.1 53 18,680,000
1977 NBC 24.5 45 17,440,000
1978 ABC 26.1 47 19,030,000
1979 NBC 24.4 45 18,180,000
1980 ABC 26.8 46 20,450,000
1981 NBC 20.1 36 15,640,000
1982 ABC 25.0 44 20,380,000
1983 NBC 21.5 39 17,910,000
1984 ABC 20.1 35 16,840,000
1985 NBC 20.5 36 17,400,000
1986 ABC 20.3 35 17,440,000
1987 NBC 18.2 37 15,910,000
1988 ABC 20.4 33 18,070,000
1989 NBC 18.2 33 16,450,000
1990 CBS 16.2 33 14,940,000
1991 CBS 17.4 32 16,200,000
1992 CBS 14.9 27 13,720,000
1993 CBS 15.6 28 14,550,000
1994 NBC 15.7 28 14,790,000
1995 ABC 13.9 25 13,260,000
1996 NBC 13.2 23 12,659,000
1997 FOX 11.8 21 11,446,000
1998 NBC 13.3 25 13,034,000
1999 FOX 12.0 22 11,928,000
2000 NBC 10.1 18 10,181,000
2001 FOX 11.0 19 11,242,000
2002 FOX 9.5 17 10,023,000
2003 FOX 9.5 17 10,137,000
2004 FOX 8.8 15 9,504,000
2005 FOX 8.1 14 8,878,000
2006 FOX 9.3 16 10,248,000
2007 FOX 8.4 15 9,358,000
2008 FOX 9.3 16 10,441,000
2009 FOX 8.9 15 10,166,000
2010 FOX 7.5 13 8,692,000
2011 FOX 6.9 12 7,712,000
2012 FOX 6.8 12 6,743,724
2013 FOX 6.9 12 7,511,000
2014 FOX 7.0 13 10,123,000
2015 FOX 6.6 12 9,127,000
2016 FOX 5.4 10 8,700,000
2017 FOX 5.5 11 9,280,000
2018 FOX 5.2 11 8,700,000
2019 FOX 5.0 11 8,140,000
2020 FOX No game pandemic
2021 FOX 4.5 11 8,237,000
2022 FOX 4.2 12 7,510,000

