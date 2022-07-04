American Griffin Yow transfers from DC United to Westerlo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Griffin Yow, a 19-year-old American forward, transferred Monday from Major League Soccer’s D.C. United to Westerlo in Belgium’s first division. Yow, who was born in Clifton, Virginia, signed with D.C. as a homegrown player in March 2019 and made his MLS debut that April 21. He scored three goals in 36 games for D.C. in all competitions. He played for the U.S. at the 2019 Under-17 World Cup. In Belgium he will... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Griffin Yow, a 19-year-old American forward, transferred Monday from Major League Soccer’s D.C. United to Westerlo in Belgium’s first division.

Yow, who was born in Clifton, Virginia, signed with D.C. as a homegrown player in March 2019 and made his MLS debut that April 21. He scored three goals in 36 games for D.C. in all competitions.

He played for the U.S. at the 2019 Under-17 World Cup.

In Belgium he will join American defender Bryan Reynolds, who went on loan from Roma to Westerlo last month.



