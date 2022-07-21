Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2022-23

The Associated Press
July 21, 2022 7:16 pm
14 min read
      

All Times EasternFriday, October 14

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 15

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

All Times Eastern
Friday, October 14

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 15

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 16

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday, October 17

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, October 18

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 19

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday, October 21

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford vs. Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. (at Seattle, Wash.)

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 22

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 23

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford vs. Coachella Valley, 5 p.m. (at Seattle, Wash.)

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 25

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, October 28

Colorado at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Calgary vs. Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. (at Seattle, Wash.)

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Calgary vs. Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. (at Seattle, Wash.)

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 30

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, November 2

Milwaukee at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 3

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Friday, November 4

Tucson at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 5

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 6

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, November 8

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 9

Chicago at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday, November 10

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, November 11

Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 12

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 13

Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 15

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 16

Syracuse at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, November 18

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 19

Abbotsford at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 20

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Monday, November 21

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 22

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 23

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, November 24

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, November 25

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 26

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 27

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 30

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, December 1

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 12 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 2

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 3

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 4

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 6

Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 7

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday, December 9

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 10

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 11

San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 13

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 14

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, December 15

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, December 16

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 17

Laval at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Hartford at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 18

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 20

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday, December 22

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday, December 23

Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Monday, December 26

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Tuesday, December 27

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, December 29

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 30

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 31

Charlotte at Cleveland, 12:31 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|28 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
7|28 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
7|28 Cyber Smoke: Where Fed IT Gets Social
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories